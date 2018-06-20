Marjama (head) was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday after being hit in the face mask by a foul tip in Monday night's game, Rainiers play-by-play broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

Marjama has been in Tacoma since April 20, where he's slashing .247/.302/.424 with 16 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples, five home runs) and 23 RBI over 43 games. The 28-year-old catcher is likely to remain in the minors unless injuries strike at the big-league level, as the Mariners have displayed a preference for David Freitas or Chris Herrmann as Mike Zunino's backup this season.