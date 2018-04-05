Mariners' Mike Marjama: Out of lineup Thursday
Marjama is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against Minnesota, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Marjama will hit the bench for the third time in the past four games while David Freitas gets the nod behind the plate. Over three games as the starter, Marjama has gone just 1-for-10 with a double.
