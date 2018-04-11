Mariners' Mike Marjama: Not in lineup Wednesday
Marjama is out of the lineup against Kansas City on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Marjama will head back to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a double during Tuesday's contest. In his place, David Freitas draws the start and will bat ninth in the order.
