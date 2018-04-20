Mariners' Mike Marjama: Sent to Triple-A
Marjama was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thurdsay.
With Mike Zunino returning from his oblique injury, the Mariners had one too many catchers. Marjama will lose the backup job to David Freitas despite beating him out for a roster spot in spring training. Marjama's .111/.172/.222 line so far this season is far worse than Freitas' .286/.355/.429, so the demotion seems to be well-earned.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...