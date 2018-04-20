Marjama was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thurdsay.

With Mike Zunino returning from his oblique injury, the Mariners had one too many catchers. Marjama will lose the backup job to David Freitas despite beating him out for a roster spot in spring training. Marjama's .111/.172/.222 line so far this season is far worse than Freitas' .286/.355/.429, so the demotion seems to be well-earned.