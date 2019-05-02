Mike Marjama: Handed 80-game suspension
Marjama was suspended 80 games by MLB after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The former Mariners catcher retired from baseball last July but was attempting to comeback before being hit with an 80-game ban. It's unclear if the backstop will continue his comeback bid once he's eligible to return.
