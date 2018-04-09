Marjama is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Marjama continues to split time behind the dish with David Freitas as Mike Zunino works his way back from an oblique injury. The 28-year-old is just 2-for-15 (.133) through five appearances this season.

