Murfee will open Game 2 against the Angels in what will amount to a bullpen game Saturday evening, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Justus Sheffield or Tommy Milone could work as the primary pitcher in this game. The right-handed Murfee has a 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in nine innings across nine appearances this month. He won't go deep enough to qualify for the win.