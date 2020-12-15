Montero was traded from Texas to Seattle in exchange for Jose Corniell and another minor leaguer on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Montero picked up the first eight saves of his career last season, though he didn't exactly production numbers worthy of a closer role for most teams, as his 4.08 ERA and 26.4 percent strikeout rate hardly popped off the page. He's now found himself on another team that's quite short on established bullpen arms, however, so he should have a good chance to add to his save total in the upcoming season.