Trammell (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
According to Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle, manager Scott Servais said Thursday that Trammell is 2-to-3 weeks away from starting a rehab assignment, putting the outfielder on track to return in late April. Trammell won't be guaranteed a spot on the MLB roster once healthy with the offseason additions of Teoscar Hernandez, AJ Pollock and Cooper Hummel providing plenty of depth in the outfield.
