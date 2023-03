La Stella (shoulder) could play in the field Wednesday for Seattle's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

La Stella has been dealing with right shoulder irritation this spring and has been limited to DH opportunities thus far. The 34-year-old infielder is expected to serve in a utility role, and the injury to Dylan Moore (oblique) could open up more playing time for La Stella to begin the 2023 campaign.