Milone, who fired 2.1 perfect innings in a loss to the Angels on Friday, is still slated to serve as the primary pitcher Wednesday versus the Athletics, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw wasn't projected to make his first post-All-Star-break appearance until this coming Wednesday against Oakland, but Friday's blowout defeat necessitated his presence in order to help preserve some other bullpen arms. Milone would still have the benefit of four days of rest for Wednesday's appearance, which could even end up being a traditional start. "We just kind of take it start by start," said manager Scott Servais. "Can't speak to what we'll go with on Wednesday for Tommy. ... We'll just have to wait and see where we're at."