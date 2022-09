France went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

France joined Eugenio Suarez as the only other Mariner with multiple knocks in the low-scoring win. It was France's third multi-hit tally in the last four games alone, and he's now sporting a .304 average and .865 OPS over his last 14 games, a span during which he's also laced six extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, two home runs), garnered 10 RBI and scored 11 runs.