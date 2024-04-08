The Mariners reinstated France (personal) from the paternity list Monday.
The 29-year-old was away from the team for the three-game series in Milwaukee in order to be with his family, but he's active ahead of Monday's series opener at Toronto. France will return to his starting spot at first base against the Blue Jays.
