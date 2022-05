France went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, an RBI groundout and a walk in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

France pushed his RBI total to 31 over 44 games with his productive night, one that also included his 16th extra-base hit. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in three straight and five of the last six overall, pushing his stellar season slash line to .330/.399/.489.