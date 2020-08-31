Manager Scott Servais said he will try to give France everyday at-bats in Seattle after the 26-year-old was acquired from the Padres on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Despite tearing up the Pacific Coast League with a 1.247 OPS across 348 plate appearances in 2019, France was unable to get an extended look in a full-time role in San Diego this season or last. The rebuilding Mariners will likely be more patient in seeing if France can translate his monstrous minor-league production to the sport's top level, as Seattle has lacked few impact bats this season beyond third baseman Kyle Seager and center fielder Kyle Lewis. Though the hot corner is France's natural position, he'll likely see most of his initial starts with the Mariners at second base or at designated hitter. Before he's added to the active roster, France will first have to pass COVID-19 intake testing, a process that should be completed by Wednesday, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com.