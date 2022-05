France went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

France singled and scored in the first inning before adding a solo shot to lead off the third. The 27-year-old has been on a tear this month; he has multiple hits in nine of his last 16 games, going 25-for-63 (.397) with nine extra-base hits and 10 RBI during that stretch. France is slashing .341/.413/.511 with seven home runs through 206 plate appearances on the year.