France was placed on the paternity leave list Friday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
France figures to miss the entirety of the Mariners' weekend series in Milwaukee before rejoining the club next week in Toronto. Luke Raley and Dylan Moore will likely handle first base while France is away.
