France (wrist) is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, batting fourth as the designated hitter.

France got an MRI after appearing to hurt his wrist during Sunday's win over the Rays. Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the infielder has a bone bruise that he plans to play through, though he'll see how he comes out of batting practice Tuesday. France's availability could very well be a day-by-day case in the coming days.