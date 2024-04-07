Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that France (personal) is in line to rejoin the team in Toronto on Monday for the start of a three-game series with the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Expect Seattle to officially reinstate France from the paternity list Monday after he was away from the club for the entirety of the three-game series in Milwaukee this weekend while welcoming a new child into his family. Dylan Moore made two starts at first base and Luke Raley made the other in France's stead.