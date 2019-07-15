Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Lasts four innings in no-decision
Kikuchi allowed three runs on two hits and four walks across four innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Angels. He struck out three.
It was a strange start for Kikuchi, who pitched well over his first four innings aside from a solo home run off the bat of Kole Calhoun. Unfortunately, he allowed the first two hitters to reach before his removal in the fifth and watched as the bullpen allowed both to score. This lackluster outing is a bit discouraging after Kikuchi turned in a stellar performance in his previous start. He will look to get back on track in his next start at home against this same Angels team.
