Nardi struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning Sunday to record his third hold of the season in a loss to Atlanta.

The southpaw needed 12 pitches (10 strikes) to knife through the bottom of Atlanta's order, only to see Tanner Scott blow the save in the ninth. Nardi's had a rough start to the season, giving up multiple runs in four of his nine appearances, but his 10:3 K:BB through 7.1 innings is something to build on. Should Scott be removed from the closer role, Nardi is still one of the prime candidates to see save chances in his place despite his horrific 12.27 ERA.