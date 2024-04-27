Nardi gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Friday while striking out one, but he was charged with his third blown save of the season after allowing an inherited runner to score.

Kyle Tyler began the sixth inning but got the hook after giving up a leadoff single to Jacob Young, and Nardi wasn't able to prevent Young from coming around to score and tie the game at 1-1. Nardi hasn't been tagged with a run of his own in six straight appearances, and while he's struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings over that stretch, he's also issued three free passes and hit a batter with a pitch. He's whittled his ratios down to a 7.71 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in the process, but the 25-year-old southpaw is still struggling to regain the form he flashed in 2023.