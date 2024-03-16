Nardi walked one in a scoreless inning of relief during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old lefty emerged as a reliable bullpen option for the Marlins last year, posting a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB through 57.1 innings with eight wins, 17 holds and three saves, but Nardi has had trouble finding the plate in camp. He does sport a 0.00 ERA through 4.2 spring innings, but it comes with a 1:5 K:BB, and he threw just seven strikes among his 16 pitches Friday. Nardi's being counted on as the top setup man from the port side for Miami behind southpaw closer Tanner Scott, but both pitchers have dealt with control issues this spring, creating some uncertainty in the team's relief corps ahead of Opening Day.