Marlins' Andrew Nardi: Headed for elbow surgery

The Marlins announced Monday that Nardi (rib) is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left elbow in the near future, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Miami placed Nardi on the injured list May 30 due to a left rib cage stress reaction, but that injury is now viewed as a lesser concern after he experienced elbow discomfort while working his way through a throwing program earlier this month. After receiving a consultation last week from renowned arm specialist Dr. Keith Meister last week, Nardi has decided to undergo surgery to address the elbow injury. The type of procedure won't be known until after the operation is completed, but assuming Nardi requires Tommy John or internal brace surgery -- or a hybrid of the two -- he'll likely miss the entire 2027 season. The upcoming elbow surgery is the latest in a long line of health-related setbacks for the reliever, who previously missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a lower-back injury.