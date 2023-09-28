Nardi recorded his third save of the season in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, walking one and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Tanner Scott (paternity leave) unavailable, Nardi wound up getting the save chance as A.J. Puk, David Robertson and Matt Moore had already combined to throw 3.2 innings of scoreless relief in the nightcap. Nardi has been scored upon only once in his last 15 appearances, posting a 0.61 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through 14.2 innings since Aug. 19 with two wins and eight holds, but the save was his first since June 18.