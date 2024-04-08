Nardi struck out two in a perfect seventh inning during Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

The southpaw threw eight of 12 pitches for strikes against St. Louis' 5-6-7 hitters, giving Nardi only his second scoreless outing in five appearances to begin the season. Tanner Scott has been very shaky as well, but Nardi hasn't looked like much of a candidate to take over ninth-inning duties if necessary, stumbling to a 16.62 ERA over 4.1 innings. His 6:1 K:BB does offer some hope of a turnaround, however.