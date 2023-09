Nardi (hand) recorded one out and allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Nardi allowed three of the four batters he faced to reach base, and he was promptly removed with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. The reliever was struck on his left hand by a comebacker at the end of August, but he's appeared in three contests since.