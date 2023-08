X-rays on Nardi's left hand came back negative after he was forced to leave Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay upon getting hit by a line drive, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The southpaw will likely still miss some time after getting hit in his throwing hand, but Nardi and the Marlins seem to have avoided what could've easily been a much-worse outcome. David Robertson and Steven Okert should figure to see an uptick in high-leverage opportunities while Nardi recovers.