Bender gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless sixth inning Thursday to collect his second hold of the season in a loss to the Cardinals.

The right-hander has been arguably the Marlins' most reliable reliever so far, posting a 6:1 K:BB through 3.2 innings and getting scored upon in only one of his four appearances. By contrast, closer Tanner Scott has a 5:6 K:BB in 3.0 innings, and Andrew Nardi has an ERA of 21.60 and has given up multiple runs in three of his four appearances. Bender's usage Thursday doesn't suggest he's in the closing mix at the moment, but if Scott and Nardi continue to struggle, that could change by the time Miami -- 0-8 to begin the season -- starts having late leads to protect.