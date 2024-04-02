Bender was charged with two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an innings during Monday's loss to the Angels. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The right-hander's final line was a little unlucky, as the second run charged to him scored on a Burch Smith balk after Bender had left the game. Bender threw only 19.1 big-league innings the prior two years, largely due to Tommy John surgery in August 2022, but he's had a solid start to his 2024 campaign and has posted a 5:1 K:BB through 2.2 innings, with Monday's runs being the first on his ledger. Tanner Scott's control has nearly completely deserted him to begin the season, so Bender might get a chance to reclaim the closer role he briefly held early in 2022.