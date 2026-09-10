Bender (lower leg) has ceased baseball activities and will get another opinion on the lingering soreness in his shin, MLB.com reports.

That likely ends any chance the right-hander might have had of pitching again in 2026. Bender last took the mound for the Marlins in late June but was putting together another strong campaign before being shut down due to a stress reaction in his right shin, recording one win, two saves and nine holds in 35 appearances with a 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB over 34.1 innings.