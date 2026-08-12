Marlins' Anthony Bender: On track to face hitters Friday

The Marlins have tentatively scheduled Bender (shin) to face hitters Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After completing a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday, Bender took the mound again Tuesday and threw 25 pitches, per MLB.com. Assuming he feels fine physically coming out of the latter side session, Bender will take the next step forward by throwing against live hitters. The right-hander has been on the shelf since June 30 due to a right shin stress reaction and will likely need to complete a rehab assignment prior to being activated.