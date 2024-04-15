Bender gave up a run on three hits while striking out one in the seventh inning Sunday, recording his fourth hold of the season in a loss to Atlanta.

The right-hander's 5.14 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through seven innings aren't pretty, but Bender leads the Marlins in holds and his 11:2 K:BB indicates he's fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2023. Tanner Scott blew the save Sunday and seems to be hanging onto his closer role by a thread, so Bender and Andrew Nardi could begin to see ninth-inning work in his place.