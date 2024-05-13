Bender (1-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Phillies, walking two and striking out one in a scoreless 10th inning.

Both free passes the right-hander issued were at least semi-intentional, but Bender was able to get Kody Clemens to pop out with the bases loaded to end the threat. The Marlins then walked it off in the bottom of the frame to give Bender the victory. He's delivered six straight scoreless appearances and the 29-year-old right-hander does have a 20:7 K:BB through 17 innings on the season, but his 5.82 ERA and 1.71 WHIP make him tough to rely on for fantasy purposes.