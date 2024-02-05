Bender (elbow) said in a recent interview with Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald that he's fully recovered from his August 2022 Tommy John surgery and is prepared to enter spring training with no restrictions. "I'm ready to go in and help out anywhere I can," Bender said. "If there's a spot where my name is called, I'll go out there and do my job."

In addition to having Tommy John surgery, Bender underwent a hip procedure late in the 2022 season and wasn't available to pitch at any level in 2023. He had been cleared to face hitters in the final weeks of the 2023 season and looks as though he's had a relatively normal offseason now that he's well over a year removed from Tommy John surgery. Before suffering the elbow injury, Bender had been one of the Marlins' top relievers in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but he may open the 2024 season in more of a lower-leverage role as he aims to regain his pre-surgery velocity and command. Miami is already bringing back most of its key relievers from this past season, when the bullpen ended up being a surprise strength for the team in the second half as the Marlins earned a spot in the postseason.