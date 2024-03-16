Bender gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old right-hander didn't pitch at all in 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, but Bender has been healthy in camp and looks ready to resume a high-leverage role in the Marlins' bullpen. Through six spring innings, he's allowed only one run while posting an 8:2 K:BB. Tanner Scott is expected to begin the season as Miami's closer, but if he falters, Bender could work his way back into the ninth-inning mix -- he recorded six saves, plus three holds and a win, over 22 appearances in 2022 prior to undergoing elbow surgery.