Marlins' Brian Anderson: Big game against Yankees on Sunday
Anderson went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
It's his second homer and third double of the spring, giving Anderson a robust .640 SLG through 13 games, but perhaps more impressive has been his 7:5 BB:K after he struck out 29.5 percent of the time in his big-league debut last year. Martin Prado (knee) is still expected to be healthy by Opening Day, but the veteran may have to settle for a bench role with the 24-year-old Anderson making a strong case for the starting job at third base.
