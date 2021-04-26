Anderson (oblique) resumed light baseball activities Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson will be eligible to return from the injured list Saturday. The Marlins have yet to confirm that he's expected to do so, but he's progressing well and isn't expected to miss too much time.
