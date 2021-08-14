De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 14-10 win over the Cubs.
The Marlins headed into the bottom of the second inning down 4-1, but De La Cruz's bases-loaded blast off Adbert Alzolay kicked off an 11-run frame and put Miami in the lead for good. The 24-year-old outfielder has suddenly caught fire, hitting his first two big-league homers in back-to-back games while collecting five hits in total, and through 12 games in August, De La Cruz is slashing .349/.364/.535.
