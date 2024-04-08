De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Getting the start at DH and batting seventh, De La Cruz helped fuel a 10-run outburst by Miami as the team collected its first win of 2024. The 27-year-old has had a solid start to the season, hitting safely in nine of 10 games and batting .273 (12-for-44) with a double, a solo home run and five total runs scored, but his 0:11 BB:K is a little jarring after he produced a 40:142 mark over 153 games in 2023.