Marlins' Bryan Holaday: Hits fourth homer
Holaday went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in the Marlins' 12-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The veteran backstop popped his fourth long ball of the season in this contest, touching up Taylor Clarke with an eight-inning solo blast as part of a three-hit game. Holaday only has 108 at-bats this season, so he hasn't featured enough to move the fantasy needle, but he has done well with his opportunities, posting a solid .296/.364/.463 slash line.
