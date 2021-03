Holaday was released by the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Holaday served as a non-roster invitee this spring and appeared in 11 Cactus League games. During that time, he hit .308 with two runs and one RBI. The team has interest in re-signing the 33-year-old as organizational depth, but Holaday will be free to seek out other opportunities as a free agent.