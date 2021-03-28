site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Bryan Holaday: Re-signs with Arizona
Holaday re-signed with the Diamondbacks on Saturday via a minor-league deal, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 33-year-old was released by Arizona earlier in the day but was able to agree to terms on a new pact. Holaday will provide organizational depth behind the plate for the Diamondbacks.
