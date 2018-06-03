Marlins' Caleb Smith: Stumbles in Arizona
Smith (4-6) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
A pair of long balls did Smith in, sinking him to his sixth loss of the season. Even though not at his best, Smith still got 14 swinging strikes on 78 pitches. He's had a lot of success challenging hitters inside the strike zone so far this year -- Smith entered this game with a 71.3 percent Z-Swing rate and 81.7 percent Z-Contact rate -- and he's done well to limit the walks since his first few starts of the season. The left-hander draws the Padres at home next weekend.
