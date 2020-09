Dickerson is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a run during Game 1 and will take a seat with southpaw Ben Braymer pitching the nightcap for Washington. Matt Joyce and Lewis Brinson will start in the corner outfield spots in Game 2 for the Marlins.