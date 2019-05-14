Steckenrider will visit Dr. James Andrews to receive a second opinion on his right elbow, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It's never a good sign to see "Dr. James Andrews" and "elbow" in the same sentence, as it suggests the potential for Tommy John surgery. Whether or not such a procedure is necessary should become clear once Dr. Andrews' opinion has been made public. In any case, Steckenrider won't be returning any time soon, as he's been placed on the 60-day injured list.