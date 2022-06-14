Steckenrider cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
Steckenrider led the Mariners' closer committee with 14 saves last season despite a 21.7 percent strikeout rate that hardly looked like closer material. While he did manage two saves in the early part of this season, his strikeout rate plummeted to 14.7 percent while his ERA jumped to 5.65 across 14.1 innings. He was optioned in late May and designated for assignment Saturday. No other team wanted to claim the 31-year-old righty, so he'll remain as organizational depth for now.
