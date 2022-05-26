Steckenrider was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
The right-hander has worked as a member of Seattle's closer committee early in 2022 and has two saves and four holds, but he's been unreliable with two blown saves and a 5.65 ERA over 14.1 innings. Steckenrider pitched well last year with a 2.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB in 62 games with 14 saves and seven holds, but he's been unable to replicate that success this season. He could receive another opportunity with the Mariners later in the summer, but for now he'll head to Tacoma and attempt to right the ship.
