Seattle placed Steckenrider on the restricted list Monday.
The Mariners are set to begin a three-game series in Toronto on Monday, so Steckrider's addition to the restricted list implies that he won't be eligible to cross the Canadian border due to his vaccination status. Seattle selected Roenis Elias' contract from Triple-A Tacoma, allowing him to temporarily take Steckenrider's spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. He was pulled from a save situation after giving up two earned runs in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Mets, but Steckenrider has been part of the Mariners' closer committee for much of the season. While Steckenrider isn't with the team in Toronto, the likes of Diego Castillo, Paul Sewald and Andres Munoz could have clearer paths to saves.
More News
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Allows two runs in ninth inning•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Nails down second save•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Records third hold•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Blows save•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Takes first loss Thursday•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Grabs second hold•