The Marlins placed Cabrera on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement.

Cabrera was removed after two innings during his start in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers with what was referred to as right biceps discomfort, but it's officially a shoulder impingement that will force him to the IL. It's the same injury that kept him out for the first few weeks of the season. Cabrera will be eligible to return from the IL later this month, but there's currently no timetable for the righty.